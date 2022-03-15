Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Given New C$85.00 Price Target at Cormark

Docebo (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$110.00 to C$85.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DCBO. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Docebo from C$110.00 to C$90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CIBC decreased their target price on Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Docebo in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a C$100.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$89.75.

Shares of TSE:DCBO opened at C$49.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$66.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$84.64. Docebo has a twelve month low of C$47.61 and a twelve month high of C$117.55. The company has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

