Docebo Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Docebo in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DCBO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Docebo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $38.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.95 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.88. Docebo has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $92.75.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.46 million. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 32.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Docebo by 19.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Docebo by 67.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Docebo by 177.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

