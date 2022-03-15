DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DLocal stock opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average is $41.89. DLocal has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $73.43.

Get DLocal alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal in the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in DLocal by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,960,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DLocal by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 67,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 20,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on DLocal in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.09.

About DLocal (Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.