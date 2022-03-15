Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Barclays

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diversey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Diversey from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Diversey alerts:

NASDAQ DSEY opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of -11.66. Diversey has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $672.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.48 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Diversey will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Diversey by 4.4% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Diversey by 15.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diversey by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Diversey by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diversey by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 464,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diversey (Get Rating)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.