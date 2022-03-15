Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $336.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIISY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 325 ($4.23) to GBX 336 ($4.37) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DIISY traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,958. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.67.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

