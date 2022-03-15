DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.09. DigitalBridge Group reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $255.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. DigitalBridge Group’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DBRG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 338.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBRG stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.65. 161,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,687,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34. DigitalBridge Group has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.88.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc operates as a global real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and invests across the full spectrum of digital infrastructure and real estate. It invests across five key verticals: data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr.

