Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target Raised to C$10.75

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.80 to C$10.75 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Dexterra Group and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

TSE DXT opened at C$7.47 on Monday. Dexterra Group has a 52-week low of C$5.72 and a 52-week high of C$9.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$486.68 million and a PE ratio of 24.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a $0.0875 dividend. This is an increase from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.12%.

About Dexterra Group (Get Rating)

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.