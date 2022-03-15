Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 18,910 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9,886.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 263,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 261,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,429,000 after purchasing an additional 580,075 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 197,802 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 30,062 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DVN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Benchmark cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 19,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $1,128,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $529,614.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 130,108 shares of company stock worth $7,660,834 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock opened at $52.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $63.10.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.55%.

About Devon Energy (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.