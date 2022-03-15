Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) PT Lowered to €59.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €77.00 ($84.62) to €59.00 ($64.84) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deutsche Post from €73.00 ($80.22) to €75.00 ($82.42) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Post presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.57.

Shares of DPSGY stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.00 and a 200-day moving average of $61.61. Deutsche Post has a one year low of $41.86 and a one year high of $72.04.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

