Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target to $20.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.22.

Life Time Group stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. Life Time Group has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $23.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $360.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.93 million. Life Time Group’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Life Time Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,010,945,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,705,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,492,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,469,000.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

