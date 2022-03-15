Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Twitter from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a hold rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twitter has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.50.

TWTR stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average of $48.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Twitter has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Twitter will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $161,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $35,024.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,910 shares of company stock worth $970,367. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 756.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Twitter by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Twitter by 1,339.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Twitter by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

