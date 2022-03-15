Desjardins Increases Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Price Target to C$1.25

Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Desjardins from C$1.05 to C$1.25 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.30 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of PIFYF stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its assets are located in Utah, Ontario, and Northwest Territories. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

