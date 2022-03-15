Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 536,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 15,551,181 shares.The stock last traded at $34.88 and had previously closed at $32.07.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.05 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.03.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.53) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 67.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 28.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 293,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,516,000 after buying an additional 65,852 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,081,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,708,000 after buying an additional 350,840 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 80,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

