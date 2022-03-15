Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Deliveroo in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Deliveroo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 297 ($3.86) to GBX 244 ($3.17) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deliveroo has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $226.00.

Shares of DROOF opened at $1.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25. Deliveroo has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $6.20.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

