Defined Wealth Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,032 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,835,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,948,000 after acquiring an additional 304,732 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,070 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,497,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,861,000 after purchasing an additional 146,560 shares during the period.

VTV traded up $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.42. The stock had a trading volume of 265,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,515. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.55. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.70 and a one year high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

