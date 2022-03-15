Defined Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for 2.2% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 51.6% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 39.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of SLY stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.65. The stock had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,788. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.38 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.39.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

