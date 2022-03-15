Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Takes Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,609 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.4% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 55.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 444.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy stock traded up $11.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $381.05. 19,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,274. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $307.19 and a twelve month high of $891.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $422.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $583.35.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported ($8.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($9.99). The firm had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSTR. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $640.00.

MicroStrategy Company Profile (Get Rating)

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

