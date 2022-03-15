Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Purchases 314 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,622 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Expedia Group comprises approximately 2.3% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $47,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Kern acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,691 shares of company stock valued at $29,423,250 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock traded up $5.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.00. The company had a trading volume of 98,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,134. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.54. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.77 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.92) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPE. Argus upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.52.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

