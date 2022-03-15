Dawson James Cuts Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Price Target to $8.30

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Dawson James from $11.40 to $8.30 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Smith Micro Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith Micro Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.39.

Shares of NASDAQ SMSI opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.83. Smith Micro Software has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $6.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08.

Smith Micro Software ( NASDAQ:SMSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Smith Micro Software by 159.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Smith Micro Software by 76.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

