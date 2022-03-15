Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the February 13th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on DASTY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DASTY traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.88. The company had a trading volume of 121,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,780. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.83. The stock has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a PE ratio of 64.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.89. Dassault Systèmes has a 1-year low of $41.22 and a 1-year high of $64.00.

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 18.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASTY. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 210,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,067,000 after buying an additional 168,012 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 391.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 80,621 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 374.2% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 72,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 56,945 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 383.7% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 37,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

