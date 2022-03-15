Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded down $2.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.75. 1,514,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,903. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.95. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $85.98.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $56,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $3,787,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $2,980,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 44,494.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 31,146 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 14.9% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 92,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after buying an additional 12,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 34.0% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 50,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 12,752 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

