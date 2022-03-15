Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (DFIHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.286 per share on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

DFIHY opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. Dairy Farm International has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.49.

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses.

