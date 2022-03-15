DA Davidson Weighs in on Intellicheck, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDN)

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Intellicheck in a research report issued on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.12).

Get Intellicheck alerts:

IDN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $11.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of Intellicheck stock opened at $2.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 million, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.85. Intellicheck has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.11.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 25.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intellicheck by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 70,430 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Intellicheck by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellicheck Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.