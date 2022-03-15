CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives $11.80 Average PT from Analysts

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTMX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,616,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,697 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,305,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after buying an additional 977,587 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,269,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after buying an additional 400,126 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $10,420,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTMX stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.01. 24,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,008. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $196.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.57.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.18). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.96% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

