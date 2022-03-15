Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,080 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 15,362.6% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walt Disney by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,220 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 41.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,401,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,759 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its position in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $258,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,972 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $129.03 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $128.38 and a 1-year high of $198.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.80, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.32.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

