Cypress Wealth Services LLC Acquires Shares of 122,064 Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 122,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000. Independence Realty Trust accounts for 0.9% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Independence Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,640,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,147 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,155,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,916,000 after buying an additional 343,047 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 12.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,643,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,152,000 after buying an additional 390,615 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 21.1% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,735,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,657,000 after buying an additional 476,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 639.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,177,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,311,000 after buying an additional 1,882,894 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

NYSE IRT opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.05, a PEG ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.26. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $27.26.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

