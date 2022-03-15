CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,132 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commodore Capital LP boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,169,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after purchasing an additional 640,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 66,378 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 390,907 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 264,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 133,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 258,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 20,482 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dennis D. Kim purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

CBAY stock opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.93.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

