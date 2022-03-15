CX Institutional Reduces Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

CX Institutional lessened its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,764 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROK opened at $256.35 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.65 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.55. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROK. Loop Capital began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.24.

Rockwell Automation Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.