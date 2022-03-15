CX Institutional Reduces Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

CX Institutional cut its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,561,000 after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.7% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.7% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 1,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $218.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.82.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

