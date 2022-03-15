CX Institutional Raises Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 97.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,181 shares of company stock worth $2,404,906. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $106.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.94. The stock has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $91.29 and a one year high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

