CX Institutional Has $260,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $215.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.64. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.56.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

