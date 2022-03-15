CX Institutional Grows Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Paychex were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 3.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 422,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,527,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 3,988.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 89,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,051,000 after buying an additional 87,195 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX opened at $119.89 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.74 and a 52-week high of $138.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.54. The company has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.