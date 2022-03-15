CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.38.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVI. Zacks Investment Research raised CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

NYSE CVI traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,599. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $25.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CVR Energy will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at about $5,181,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 481,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 44.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,503,000 after purchasing an additional 606,264 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 9.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,297,000 after acquiring an additional 42,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

