CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. “

CUBE has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.88.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $48.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.37. CubeSmart has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $57.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 157.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 262.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CubeSmart by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CubeSmart by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 395,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,324,000 after acquiring an additional 32,934 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 2,152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 170,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,908,000 after acquiring an additional 163,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth $709,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

