CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.43

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.43 and traded as high as $1.47. CSI Compressco shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 194,775 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a market cap of $196.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.25.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.92%.
About CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)
CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.
