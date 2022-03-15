CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.43

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.43 and traded as high as $1.47. CSI Compressco shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 194,775 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a market cap of $196.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCLP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 33,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 34.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 35,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 20.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 15,687 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 824,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 43,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

About CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

