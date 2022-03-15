Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,323 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SFNC. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 47,122.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,478,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,925 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 799.6% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 212,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 189,144 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2,376.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 154,482 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 529.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 110,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 59.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 190,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 71,289 shares during the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $28.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.80. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $25.84 and a one year high of $32.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $199.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

