Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Makes New $323,000 Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,221,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after acquiring an additional 27,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.54.

