Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,021,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,265,000 after purchasing an additional 581,085 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,706,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,633,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,089,000 after acquiring an additional 61,556 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,629,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,391,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after acquiring an additional 29,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.98.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

