Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $340,000 Stock Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 269.8% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $378,938.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.95. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.88 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.95.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $475.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

