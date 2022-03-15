Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $316,000 Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 237.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,298,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ LANC opened at $156.25 on Tuesday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $145.79 and a 1 year high of $201.31. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.40.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

