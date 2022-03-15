Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $296,000 Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,820 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

FHB stock opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $31.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.11.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $178.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.73%.

FHB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Compass Point cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

