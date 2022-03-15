Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,790 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 7.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 636,213 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 24.9% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,129,408 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,029,000 after purchasing an additional 822,601 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter worth about $2,428,000. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

AU stock opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $26.96.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.1446 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.20 to $24.20 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.24.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

