Critical Survey: CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) vs. Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Rating) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get CompuMed alerts:

This table compares CompuMed and Greenpro Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompuMed $6.32 million 1.47 $1.07 million N/A N/A Greenpro Capital $2.26 million 11.53 -$3.76 million ($0.25) -1.33

CompuMed has higher revenue and earnings than Greenpro Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of CompuMed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.2% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CompuMed and Greenpro Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

CompuMed has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenpro Capital has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CompuMed and Greenpro Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompuMed 15.18% 35.07% 21.19% Greenpro Capital -608.66% -78.19% -55.27%

Summary

CompuMed beats Greenpro Capital on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CompuMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

CompuMed, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise telemedicine solutions. It specializes in telecardiology, teleradiology, osteoporosis and mobile diagnostics. The company was founded by Robert Stuckelman in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Greenpro Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia. The company was founded by Chong Kuang Lee on July 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for CompuMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.