Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $220.25 Million

Brokerages forecast that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $220.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $223.15 million and the lowest is $216.00 million. Criteo posted sales of $213.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $997.23 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CRTO. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Criteo from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

Shares of CRTO traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $26.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,310. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.98. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.02.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $441,390.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $61,679.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,502 shares of company stock worth $515,843 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Criteo by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Criteo by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 329,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 242,454 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Criteo during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Criteo by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,812,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $187,065,000 after purchasing an additional 197,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 433,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,838,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

