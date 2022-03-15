CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.23

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.2266 per share by the construction company on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22.
CRH has raised its dividend by 12.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CRH has a payout ratio of 52.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CRH to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.
CRH opened at $42.79 on Tuesday. CRH has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $54.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Several research analysts have commented on CRH shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.22.
About CRH
CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.
