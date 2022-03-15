Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG)’s stock price fell 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.25. 260,625 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,221,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPG. TheStreet raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities raised shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.48.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 72.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 11.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 878.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 132,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

