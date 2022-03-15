Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CCAP. Bank of America initiated coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Capital BDC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CCAP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.64. 60,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.61. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $21.48.

In other news, Director Raymond Barrios purchased 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $50,111.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 32,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $588,467.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,274,723 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $7,520,000. Sun Life Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 2,589.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 405,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 390,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at about $3,724,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 500.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 135,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 42.9% during the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

