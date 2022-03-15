Courier Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Syneos Health by 42.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,200,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,488,000 after buying an additional 653,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Syneos Health by 59.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,353,000 after purchasing an additional 461,907 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Syneos Health by 118.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 560,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000,000 after purchasing an additional 303,464 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Syneos Health by 207.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,200,000 after purchasing an additional 286,869 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth about $24,722,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $399,916.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $190,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,159 shares of company stock worth $694,768 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $75.53 on Tuesday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.48 and a 12-month high of $104.18. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.98.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Syneos Health Profile (Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.