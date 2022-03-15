Courier Capital LLC Acquires 68,000 Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC owned 0.23% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMPE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,009 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 376.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 27,586 shares during the period. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSEAMERICAN AMPE opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

