Courage Miller Partners LLC Sells 506 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,701,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,599,000 after acquiring an additional 309,423 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,916,000 after acquiring an additional 36,584 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 887,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,344,000 after acquiring an additional 46,826 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 669,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,648,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,611,000 after acquiring an additional 36,654 shares during the period.

SCHR stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.98. 3,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,729. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.94. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $53.88 and a 52 week high of $57.75.

